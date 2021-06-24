Unique venues: Area theaters perform on the back porch, near the woods and in the courtyard

Keeping theater safe and interesting during the summer months, three different community theaters are offering outdoor performances in very different styles. Gannon University’s Schuster Theatre’s Shakespeare Summer Nights will return outdoors with “Titus Andronicus” after being on Zoom in 2020. Dramashop is in the middle of a run of “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” at the WQLN outdoor stage. And the Erie Playhouse is building a stage adjacent to woods for a fantastically literal take on “Into the Woods” in July.