Business

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early...

wiky.com
Jerome Powell
#Inflation#Price Index#Interest Rates#Reuters#Asian#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#New York Fed#Td Securities#Usd
Tokyo, JP
