FRIES — The Fries Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the scene of two separate accidents on Fries Rd. recently, involving vehicle flips. On May 23, the department was dispatched to the area of 4787 Fries Rd. at 8:46 a.m. Dispatch advised that it was a single vehicle accident. Units arrived on scene to find one vehicle on its top. All occupants were able to self extricate before units arrived on scene. Crews remained on scene to manage all hazards and direct traffic while awaiting the towing services. All units cleared within an hour.