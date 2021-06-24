Trio of former Wildcats teaming up at The Basketball Tournament

It’s not The Bluegrass Boys, but there’s going to be at least one team this summer with a heavy Kentucky influence. Former Kentucky Wildcats Archie Goodwin, Marquis Teague, and Marcus Lee will all suit up for Eberlein Drive at this summer’s The Basketball Tournament (TBT) event. They will be a No. 1 seed in the eighth edition of TBT, which is scheduled to begin on July 16 in Wichita, KS. Eberlein Drive, an eight-time participant in the tournament, will also feature two former Western Kentucky players in A.J. Slaughter and Jeremy Evans, former Eastern Kentucky forward Nick Mayo, and former Georgetown College guard Eljay Cowherd.