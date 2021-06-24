Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Cox’s dominating performance gives Falcons shot at redemption in Class 5 state championship game

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

One more win.

That’s what it’s come down to for the Cox Falcons, who crushed Mills Godwin of Richmond 11-0 in a Class 5 baseball state semifinal Wednesday night.

Cox will travel to Northern Virginia on Saturday to play Woodgrove of Loudoun County, which beat Mountain View of Stafford 12-2 to advance. The game will be at 2 p.m.

Cox (15-1) dominated the game, which was called after five innings.

The Falcons got plenty of help from Mills Godwin in the third inning. Cox scored two runs on back-to-back hit batsmen — to Gavin Spencer and John Bastiaans — with the bases loaded. The Falcons added two more when Austin Irby’s pop-up was dropped, allowing two more runs to score.

The Falcons added four more runs in the fourth inning. Sam Slevin and Ethan Anderson each drove in a run. Fenwick Trimble followed with a two-run homer to right field.

“It was a fastball, I got my hands through and it went,” he said. “I knew I hit it well.”

Trimble said getting back to the state championship game is special.

“It feels great. We’re finally getting another shot after we came up short in 2019,” said Trimble, who is one of nine seniors. “We’ve been working hard and we’re going to the championship. So it feels really good.”

The lead gave pitcher Michael Irby all the confidence he needed as he allowed just four hits in the shutout.

“We knew when we scouted this team that they fight until the end,” Irby said about the Eagles, who scored seven runs in the top of the seventh in the Region B championship game to advance. “So I knew I had to keep my foot on the gas pedal. But it definitely felt better knowing that I had some room to play with. I was just focused on pounding the zone.”

Irby got more run support in the fifth inning on Slevin’s two-run triple.

“This means everything,” said Slevin, who finished with two triples, three RBIs and three runs. “We came out here with the mindset that we were going to win every pitch. And we won the majority of our pitches, and the scoreboard shows that. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we had to stay with it until the last pitch. And we did that.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

Infobox:

Online

For more high school postseason coverage, including live events and results, visit 757Teamz.com .

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mills Godwin
Person
Michael Irby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cox Falcons#Eagles#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion lands first-team All-MEAC guard C.J. Keyser from N.C. Central

The transfer portal has tilted in the other direction for Old Dominion. Former North Carolina Central and Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser will join the Monarchs for the 2021-22 season, ODU announced Tuesday. Keyser’s addition follows the departure of Monarchs leading scorer Malik Curry, who announced in March that he was transferring to West Virginia. The 6-foot-3 Keyser averaged 16.4 points ...
Smithfield, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Smithfield boys soccer state championship dream became a reality before a huge crowd

Smithfield High boys soccer has become a very big thing. The almost 1,200 tickets sold for the Packers’ 2-1 win over Jefferson Forest in the Class 4 state championship game last week at Smithfield was more than for any other soccer state final, according to the Virginia High School League. “The bleachers have never been that full before,” Packers’ senior Trevor Miller said after scoring the ...
High SchoolPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

A year after games were wiped out by the pandemic, the shortest, and the latest, VHSL spring sports season ended with some joyous celebrations.

After the final out, Nate Hawley slammed his glove to the ground, hugged a teammate and waited for a mob of other Cox High baseball players. On the bottom of the ensuing dogpile near the pitcher’s mound, the emotions came quickly for Hawley and his eight fellow seniors after Saturday’s 11-2 victory over Woodgrove in the Class 5 baseball championship game in Purcellville. Even after a trophy ...
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith: Buffalo had a gay player, but the team didn’t care

A week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib came out as gay, Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith said his dominant Buffalo Bills teams during the 1990s had at least one gay player. “We had a gay player in our locker room,” Smith told TMZ Sports in a video interview. “I think it was the mid to late ’90s and I think we might have had two, but that wasn’t what we were focused ...