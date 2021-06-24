Cox’s dominating performance gives Falcons shot at redemption in Class 5 state championship game

One more win.

That’s what it’s come down to for the Cox Falcons, who crushed Mills Godwin of Richmond 11-0 in a Class 5 baseball state semifinal Wednesday night.

Cox will travel to Northern Virginia on Saturday to play Woodgrove of Loudoun County, which beat Mountain View of Stafford 12-2 to advance. The game will be at 2 p.m.

Cox (15-1) dominated the game, which was called after five innings.

The Falcons got plenty of help from Mills Godwin in the third inning. Cox scored two runs on back-to-back hit batsmen — to Gavin Spencer and John Bastiaans — with the bases loaded. The Falcons added two more when Austin Irby’s pop-up was dropped, allowing two more runs to score.

The Falcons added four more runs in the fourth inning. Sam Slevin and Ethan Anderson each drove in a run. Fenwick Trimble followed with a two-run homer to right field.

“It was a fastball, I got my hands through and it went,” he said. “I knew I hit it well.”

Trimble said getting back to the state championship game is special.

“It feels great. We’re finally getting another shot after we came up short in 2019,” said Trimble, who is one of nine seniors. “We’ve been working hard and we’re going to the championship. So it feels really good.”

The lead gave pitcher Michael Irby all the confidence he needed as he allowed just four hits in the shutout.

“We knew when we scouted this team that they fight until the end,” Irby said about the Eagles, who scored seven runs in the top of the seventh in the Region B championship game to advance. “So I knew I had to keep my foot on the gas pedal. But it definitely felt better knowing that I had some room to play with. I was just focused on pounding the zone.”

Irby got more run support in the fifth inning on Slevin’s two-run triple.

“This means everything,” said Slevin, who finished with two triples, three RBIs and three runs. “We came out here with the mindset that we were going to win every pitch. And we won the majority of our pitches, and the scoreboard shows that. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and we had to stay with it until the last pitch. And we did that.”

