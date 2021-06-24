WATCH: Carles Gil’s three assists help New England Revolution beat New York Red Bulls

Carles Gil assisted on all three Revolution goals to increase his league lead to 10 helpers as Eastern Conference-leading New England held off the visiting New York Red Bulls 3-2 to earn a fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday night.

Gustavo Bou matched Adam Buksa for the team lead in goals with his fourth of the season in the 51st minute. Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones each scored a goal and goaltender Matt Turner finished with four saves for the Revolution.

New England (7-1-2, 23 points) improved to 5-0-0 at home this season after also beating the Red Bulls 3-1 in their most recent home game May 22 in Foxborough, Mass.

Patryk Klimala had a goal in the 53rd minute and Andres Reyes scored in the 75th for the Red Bulls. Carlos Miguel Coronel made three saves for New York (4-5-0, 12 points), which remains winless on the road this season at 0-4-0.

The Red Bulls have lost six straight road matches overall, matching their longest road skid since 2017.

Buchanan opened the scoring in the 26th minute for New England. Gil split a couple of defenders with his pop-up pass and Buchanan right-footed the bouncing ball into the lower right corner of the net.

Jones doubled the Revolution lead six minutes later, taking a feed from Gil in the penalty box and using some fancy footwork to split two defenders and score into the lower left corner. Bou scored on a breakaway to make it 3-0, chipping his shot over Coronel into the right corner.

Klimala put the Red Bulls on the board two minutes after Bou’s tally, taking a touch pass from the penalty arc and scoring low to Turner’s left from the box. Reyes cleaned up a corner kick and scored into the lower left corner through traffic to make it a one-goal game in the 75th.

New York faces Atlanta United in the second of three straight matches away from home on Sunday. New England visits FC Dallas to open a quick two-game road trip on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: