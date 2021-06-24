Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keya Paha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Norden, or 11 miles west of Springview, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springview, Norden and Burton. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 212 and 224. Highway 12 between mile markers 28 and 67. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH