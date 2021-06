According to the IRS, the average tax refund this year has been $2,775, just 0.3% higher than last year's total of $2,767. While many people may use that money to pay down bills or end up spending it, if you can afford to do so, it may be most worthwhile to invest those funds. Although tax refunds can fluctuate from one year to the next, if you put aside $2,700 every year, that's the equivalent of saving $225 every month. And you might be surprised how much you can earn from that over the long term.