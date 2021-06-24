Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Jrue Holiday

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
Milwaukee Bucks | 3-pointer by Jrue Holiday

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Jrue Holiday
#Pointer
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

Magic Johnson's Reaction To Bucks Win Over Nets Is Going Viral

NBA legend Magic Johnson gave the basketball world another one of his famous "obvious" tweets on Friday afternoon. Almost a full day after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3, the former Lakers superstar/president revealed his not-so-scathing take on the matchup. "The Milwaukee Bucks were led...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 reasons why not worry about Jrue Holiday's series against Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 07: Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center on June 07, 2021 in New York City.
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 keys to victory in crucial Game 5 versus Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks got themselves right back into this best of seven series after evening up the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2-2 against the Brooklyn Nets. Sunday afternoon's Game 4 was a hard-fought battle from start to finish, but the Bucks – who started to play like the Bucks – managed to make this a series as they knotted things up at two games apiece with a 107-96 victory. They handled their homecourt business by taking both games at Fiserv Forum, but Milwaukee will be put to the test as the series shifts back to Brooklyn for tonight's Game 5.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday named NBA all-defensive first team

The Milwaukee Bucks experimented with different defenses throughout the season and one of the key reasons head coach Mike Budenholzer had that ability was because of the individual talents of guard Jrue Holiday and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pair were named to the NBA's all-defensive first team Monday night, becoming...
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 114-108 Game 5 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Well, we can add another painful Game 5 loss to recent Milwaukee Bucks history. The Bucks fell to the Brooklyn Nets in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series that ended in a 114-108 victory in favor of Brooklyn that now puts them up 3-2 in the series as it shifts back to Milwaukee for Game 6.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 storylines to follow against the Atlanta Hawks in ECF

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals after an eventful 11-game run to start these NBA Playoffs. It has been a memorable stretch thus far, and they will have a chance to build upon...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 most important matchups versus the Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are just hours away from tip-off in Game 1 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. It has been a memorable road for both teams throughout the first two rounds of these playoffs, and they...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from season series against Atlanta Hawks

After outdueling the Brooklyn Nets last round, the Milwaukee Bucks are preparing for the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. In a series that isn't short on storylines between the two sides, the Bucks and the Hawks are both...
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 questions following Eastern Conference Semifinals

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. It has certainly been a thrilling 11-game stretch to get to this point in the NBA Playoffs, leaving behind some memories that will be etched into the history books forever. In round one, the Bucks earned redemption over the Miami Heat, who defeated them last postseason in five games, by sweeping them this time around. Round two against the Brooklyn Nets proved more difficult as it went down to the closing moments in Game 7, but Milwaukee eventually came out on top.
Yardbarker

Bucks' Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday say Olympics is not a distraction amid playoff run

Milwaukee Bucks stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday recently announced they would be participating in next month's Tokyo Olympics, committing to play for Team USA. Because of that, some fans feel that the duo might be distracted amid the Bucks Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Middleton insisted he's currently only focused on bringing a title to Milwaukee.