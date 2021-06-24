Cancel
NBA Game Highlights

Milwaukee Bucks | Trae Young with one of the day's best assists

NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

Trae Young with one of the day's best assists, 06/23/2021

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Posted by
Hoops Rumors

Zion Williamson's family reportedly want him out of New Orleans

The coaching change in New Orleans is only a small part of the situation facing the Pelicans, according to Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and William Guillory of The Athletic. Sources tell the authors that some members of Zion Williamson‘s family are extremely critical of the organization and want to see him on another team.
CBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Dishes out career-high 18 assists

Young recorded 25 points (8-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 18 assists, four rebounds and a steal across 40 minutes in Monday's win over the 76ers. Young paced the Hawks in both points and assists, dishing out a career high in dimes and making two clutch free throws to seal the win in the fourth quarter. The star point guard became the first player to record at least 25 points and 18 assists in a playoff game since Tim Hardaway in 1991, and he's also the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 18 dimes in a playoff game. Young has now scored at least 20 points in every one of his nine playoff contests to date.
georgiastatesignal.com

Trae Young's 48 points lift Hawks over Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of East Finals

Some people watching Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Finals wouldn’t have known that it was Trae Young’s first playoff run. He led the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-113 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee with a career-high 48 points and 11 assists––numbers only LeBron James and late Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant previously recorded at a young age. Young was responsible for 72 Hawks’ points, roughly 62% of the team’s total.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Trae Young scores 48 as Hawks stun Bucks in Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks finally figured out a way to slow down Trae Young on Wednesday night. They'd love to carry it over into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday. Only one problem: It cost them Game 1. Harassed by a smaller, quicker version of a Milwaukee defense...
CBS Sports

Trae Young doesn't have a great track record against the Bucks, plus best bets for Wednesday

Here's something I never thought I'd ask: what if Rob Manfred is a genius? It seems crazy because Manfred has made everybody angry since becoming MLB's commissioner (to be fair, I think that's the job description of a commissioner), as he's implemented a lot of rule changes fans and players have taken exception to. The latest is cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances, which has led to pitchers being frisked on the field like prisoners returning to their cells after meeting with visitors.
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS-KILLER TRAE YOUNG KNOCKS OFF THE BUCKS IN GAME 1!

So, it turns out that the Sixers weren’t the only team whose hopes Trae Young can kill. Before Philly, the Hawks guard killed the Knicks. And last night he bought his act to Milwaukee. Young shook free from Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, one of the NBA’s best defenders, and found...
247Sports

WATCH: Trae Young shimmies before making 3 vs. Bucks

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young put on a show in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The former Oklahoma star erupted for 48 points and 11 assists to lead his team to a 116-113 road win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the series opener. After turning a five-point...
Posted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Made History

Trae Young had 48 points and 11 assists, leading the Atlanta Hawks to a win over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Young's incredible performance made history, and a Tweet about the history he made can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from StatMuse.
madcitysportszone.com

Trae Young scores 48, Atlanta tops Milwaukee in Game 1 of ECF

Milwaukee lost for the first time at home in the postseason and in doing so fell behind 0-1 to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals. Hawks’ star Trae Young scored a game-high 48 points and dished out 11 assists as Atlanta beat the Bucks 116-113 Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. It was a playoff career-high for the third-year point guard and it left him averaging 30.5 points per game this postseason. He did plenty of damage from the free throw line, making just one fewer free throw (11) than the Bucks did (12) as a team.
The Ringer

Can the Bucks Put an End to Trae Young's Playoff Romp?

Bomani Jones perfectly framed the conventional wisdom about postseason basketball on his podcast last week: “Once you get to the playoffs, it becomes a lot less about what you can do, and a lot more about what you can’t do.” Supporting evidence abounds in nearly every series: in the Suns burning Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ pick-and-roll defense to cinders, in the small-ball Clippers stretching Rudy Gobert and the Jazz past their breaking point, in Ben Simmons’s hack-accelerated disintegration against the Hawks.