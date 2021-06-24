Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks | Assist by Trae Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ugc9U_0addumnh00

ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Hawks’ Trae Young breaches LeBron James, Kobe Bryant territory in Game 1 vs. Bucks

Trae Young isn’t here just for some cruddy playoff experience. The Atlanta Hawks have won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, on the back of their spitfire superstar Trae Young. The Hawks guard managed to score an eye-popping 48 points on 17-for-34 shooting. He also piled up 11 assists and seven rebounds for good […] The post Hawks’ Trae Young breaches LeBron James, Kobe Bryant territory in Game 1 vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Trae Young scores 48 as Hawks stun Bucks in Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks finally figured out a way to slow down Trae Young on Wednesday night. They'd love to carry it over into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday. Only one problem: It cost them Game 1. Harassed by a smaller, quicker version of a Milwaukee defense...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

🎥: Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out Trae Young’s antics in Milwaukee huddle

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was visibly frustrated with his teammates after the Bucks’ defense basically got embarrassed by Trae Young and his antics. The former DPOY had to wake his team up in a dead ball situation, suggesting his team should do a better job in closing out the Hawks’ shooters – especially the […] The post 🎥: Giannis Antetokounmpo calls out Trae Young’s antics in Milwaukee huddle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS-KILLER TRAE YOUNG KNOCKS OFF THE BUCKS IN GAME 1!

So, it turns out that the Sixers weren’t the only team whose hopes Trae Young can kill. Before Philly, the Hawks guard killed the Knicks. And last night he bought his act to Milwaukee. Young shook free from Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, one of the NBA’s best defenders, and found...
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 victory against Bucks

Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground. The rising Atlanta Hawks superstar scored 48 points and added 11 assists in a stunning 116-113 come-from-behind upset victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 12...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-Bucks: Trae Young Speaks After Win

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 on Wednesday night to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. After the game, Trae Young, who had 48 points and 11 assists, spoke to Stephanie Ready of TNT. "We just keep fighting till the end...
NBAdailymagazine.news

Hawks' Trae Young shimmies his way to another signature playoff performance in Game 1 win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE - Steph Curry has mastered the shimmy after a made shot. Atlanta's Trae Young took the shimmy to the next level by doing it before a made 3-pointer. Nearing the end of the third quarter Wednesday, Young crossed up Jrue Holiday and found himself so wide open for a 3-pointer that he paused, surveyed the scene, did a little shoulder shimmy and left it fly. Count it.
NBAKeene Sentinel

The Bucks have a Trae Young problem and there don't appear to be any easy answers

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young first created the space, and then he used it to maximum comedic effect. The Atlanta Hawks guard feinted left and then crossed over sharply to his right, settling into a comfortable pocket between two frozen Milwaukee Bucks defenders. With Jrue Holiday turned around by the dribble move and Bobby Portis camped out in the paint, Young pulled up at the three-point arc, inhaled deeply, wiggled his shoulders and launched a three-pointer, all before Portis finally rushed out to challenge him. Once his shimmy shot swished through, Young admired his handiwork like a bat-flipping slugger.
NBAmadcitysportszone.com

Trae Young scores 48, Atlanta tops Milwaukee in Game 1 of ECF

Milwaukee lost for the first time at home in the postseason and in doing so fell behind 0-1 to Atlanta in the Eastern Conference Finals. Hawks’ star Trae Young scored a game-high 48 points and dished out 11 assists as Atlanta beat the Bucks 116-113 Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. It was a playoff career-high for the third-year point guard and it left him averaging 30.5 points per game this postseason. He did plenty of damage from the free throw line, making just one fewer free throw (11) than the Bucks did (12) as a team.
NBAThe Ringer

Can the Bucks Put an End to Trae Young’s Playoff Romp?

Bomani Jones perfectly framed the conventional wisdom about postseason basketball on his podcast last week: “Once you get to the playoffs, it becomes a lot less about what you can do, and a lot more about what you can’t do.” Supporting evidence abounds in nearly every series: in the Suns burning Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ pick-and-roll defense to cinders, in the small-ball Clippers stretching Rudy Gobert and the Jazz past their breaking point, in Ben Simmons’s hack-accelerated disintegration against the Hawks.