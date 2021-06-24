Milwaukee Bucks | Assist by Trae Young

MILWAUKEE — Trae Young first created the space, and then he used it to maximum comedic effect. The Atlanta Hawks guard feinted left and then crossed over sharply to his right, settling into a comfortable pocket between two frozen Milwaukee Bucks defenders. With Jrue Holiday turned around by the dribble move and Bobby Portis camped out in the paint, Young pulled up at the three-point arc, inhaled deeply, wiggled his shoulders and launched a three-pointer, all before Portis finally rushed out to challenge him. Once his shimmy shot swished through, Young admired his handiwork like a bat-flipping slugger.