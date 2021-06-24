Cancel
Jamiro Monteiro’s first-half goal leads the Philadelphia Union over the Columbus Crew 1-0

By Greg Oldfield
brotherlygame.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamiro Monteiro’s first-half goal proved to be enough for the Philadelphia Union to defeat the Columbus Crew 1-0 Wednesday night in front of the first max-capacity crowd at Subaru Park in over a year and half. With the win, the Union hold their third place position behind Orlando despite being level on points.

www.brotherlygame.com
