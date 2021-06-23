Seniors show artistic talents at Council on Aging paint party

The Barlow Fair Board hosted a paint party on Friday at the fairgrounds to raise funds for the 2021 Barlow Fair in September. The cost was $25 per person, and the party was led by Diane Roe, who owns Pleasing Palettes Painting Parties. Roe has been painting for several years now, and pre-COVID she was hosting roughly three to four parties a week. “We reached out to her (Diane) and asked her what kind of designs she had and if any of them were designed toward 4th of July and American theme since it’s the Fourth of July Weekend,” said Barlow Fair Board Director Alexis Lane. “This year, we are doing extra fundraising because it’s the 150th Barlow Fair, so that way we can get extra money to do some extra things at the fairgrounds like the fireworks we are trying to put into place,” Lane said. The Barlow Fair will be held Sept. 23-26. (Photo by Jenna Pierson)