Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus: Should You Choose Kasane or Yuito? Answered

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScarlet Nexus is a brand new action RPG from Bandai Namco, set in the far future where humanity has learned how to wield telekinetic powers, which come in especially handy when aliens start to invade Earth. The story structure is also split into two halves, following two different protagonists. If you’re wondering whether you should Kasane or Yuito in Scarlet Nexus, here’s what you need to know.

twinfinite.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarlet Nexus#Bandai Namco#Twinfinite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: How Many Phases Are There?

How many phases are in Scarlet Nexus? The story of Scarlet Nexus is divided into “phases,” which is really just a fancy way of saying chapters. Regardless of your chosen protagonist, the game will still feature the same number of phases. Granted, the story deviates quite heavily depending on your choice of Yuito or Kasane, so dedicated players will want to run through the game a second time as the other character to get the full story, which technically doubles the chapter count. Here are all the phases in Scarlet Nexus.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: Scarlet Nexus

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a sucker for Japan-based hi-jinx in the occasionally interweaving realms of video games and anime. It’s not often that you come to something perceived as over-the-top yet can still end up being endeared or at the very least entertained by the spectacle and substance put forth. Whether it’s the world that’s built, the characters introduced and maybe, just maybe, the gameplay mechanics at your fingertips; anything from hack-and-slash action to party-based RPGs are in a fortunate position. A position where enjoyment doesn’t necessarily have to stem from meeting some otherwise objective criteria, though it certainly helps. Prior to jumping into Scarlet Nexus in any form, my intrigue was persistent if not insurmountable when it came to 2021’s releases. Bandai Namco’s latest new IP — like 2019’s Code Vein before it — an obvious, if still curious, attempt to establish itself amid a budding crowd of aspired imitators. And the concept, on paper, sounds near-bursting at the seams with opportunity: an action RPG/hack-and-slash title centered around the use of psionic powers.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Fast Travel

Fast travel is a great way of getting from point A to point B as fast as the game can possibly manage. In other words, you won’t have to run or sprint your way to the objective, you can just be teleported right to it. In this guide, we’ll be talking you through fast travel in Scarlet Nexus, so you can use it to your advantage, including the handy ability to heal while using this feature.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Wishlist Items

In Scarlet Nexus, you’ll be exchanging a lot of items you find for more useful ones from the shop. Each item in the shop has a specific item, or items, that they can be exchanged for. That’s where being able to wishlist items in Scarlet Nexus comes in handy, as the game will help you keep track of what items you can finally exchange for at the shop, and when you’re able to do this.
ComicsPosted by
ClutchPoints

SCARLET NEXUS Release Date & Everything You Need to Know

The highly-anticipated action role-playing game by BANDAI NAMCO SCARLET NEXUS is out now. Here’s everything you need to know about SCARLET NEXUS. SCARLET NEXUS is the newest offering from BANDAI NAMCO. An action role-playing game, this anime-themed game has deep character progression and role-playing elements. On top of that, the game continues racking up uniqueness points with its very own “Brainpunk” aesthetic. Get to experience the unique game for yourself as SCARLET NEXUS comes out on June 25, 2021, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Scarlet Nexus achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Scarlet Nexus Achievement list. There are 53 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 12 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Woven Red Threads Unlocked all achievements. 100. Secret Achievement Continue...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: Best Brain Map Skills for Early Game – Yuito

If you are having trouble finding the best way to spend your Brain Points in Scarlet Nexus, we got you covered with this list of the best Brain Map Skills you can get for Yuito to tackle the dangers of the new title’s early game. The Brain Map which you will unlock very soon as you progress through the story, may seem a little overwhelming at first, but with good thought and some trial and error, you can identify the best skills out of what it offers you. At least for the beginning, as eventually, every single node in there is actually very beneficial to your main protagonist. Let’s take a look.
Video GamesTwinfinite

4K & HD Scarlet Nexus Wallpapers You Need to Make Your Desktop Background

Scarlet Nexus is about as close to anime the videogame as you can possibly get, featuring an absurdly cool premise, unique characters, and stunning visuals. What better way to prove how good the game looks than to show off all of the 4K & HD Wallpaper worthy screenshots and images Scarlet Nexus boasts that would make great desktop backgrounds.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Beat Kasane Randall Boss Battle (First Fight)

Scarlet Nexus has two different protagonists, and you’re given a choice of which one to play as at the very beginning of the game. Depending on who you choose, you’ll need to fight the other. As Yuito, you’ll be going up against Kasane a number of times, and she can be a tough opponent. Here’s how to beat the first Kasane boss fight as Yuito in Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesIGN

Yuito: Phase 1 (4/4) - Scarlet Nexus Gameplay Walkthrough

This is part 6 of IGN's Scarlet Nexus gameplay walkthrough for Yuito Sumeragi. It covers Yuito's Phase 1 Standby as he develops his relationships with his teammates. 00:00 - Intro 01:23 - Hanabi Bond Episode 08:11 - Kasane Bond Episode 09:59 - Kikuchiba - Upper-Level Construction Site 16:46 - Cutscene: Yuito Tells Kasane About His Past For more, check out IGN's full Scarlet Nexus guide: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scarlet-nexus.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Scarlet Nexus SAS Powers Guide

In Scarlet Nexus, the Struggle Arms System (SAS) is a game mechanic which allows you to lend the powers of your team and use them in combat and fights. In this guide, we will list down everything there is to know about the SAS Powers in Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus...
Video GamesInverse

Here’s exactly when you can play Scarlet Nexus

Toss a car to your boys. Or maybe you want to form a telepathic link with a dash of flames? It’s all possible in the cyberpunk anime game Scarlet Nexus. You play as one of two protagonists who need to navigate the ranks of the militaristic OSF to combat a seemingly alien race known as the “Others.”
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Combat Guide For Beginners

Upgrade weapons, items and character abilities as frequently as possible in “Scarlet Nexus”. Treat psychokinesis as a primary damage source and weapon attacks as resource generators. Certain SAS effects can last entire fights. Combat in “Scarlet Nexus” may seem similar to other fast-paced action games like “Devil May Cry” or...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Are there any Scarlet Nexus romance options?

Are there any Scarlet Nexus romance options for any of the characters in the game? The game is seemingly built upon building good bonds with the other characters, so are there any romantic relationships in Scarlet Nexus? There are many teammates to talk to and improve the protagonist’s relationship with, whether that’s Yuito or Kasane, but can any characters be romanced in Scarlet Nexus? Let’s have a look.
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

The Adventures of the OSF Commence in Scarlet Nexus

Bringing their newest RPG intellectual property to audiences worldwide, Bandai Namco Entertainment has released Scarlet Nexus onto the Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X both physically and digitally. While sadly not using this as their first new franchise exclusively for the newest generation of...
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Scarlet Nexus

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of anime style gamed cranked out by Bandai Namco. Sometimes, you’ll get a quick project based on a licensed property, but every once in a while, you’ll get something original. Scarlet Nexus is the newest title to represent the latter set of projects, offering an action RPG that just might defy your expectations. Even after playing the Scarlet Nexus demo, I can definitely say that I wasn’t prepared for what the final product would deliver. After spending a lot of time with the game, I can now confidently say that it quickly jumps up to one of my favorite experiences this year. Color me surprised.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

How to Change Outfits in Scarlet Nexus

Saving the world as part of OSF in Scarlet Nexus doesn’t mean you can’t look fancy doing it. In this guide, we shall tell you how to change outfits and get new clothes in Scarlet Nexus for you and your teammates so that you can fulfill your duties with style!