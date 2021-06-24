Microsoft’s teaser hints at Windows 11’s new touch and gesture controls

Microsoft have said that CEO Satya Nadella has been unanimously elected to the role of board chair, which means that the first time in two decades, the Microsoft CEO and chairman will be the same person. The last time that happened was with Bill Gates around, who stepped down as CEO in 2000. This is the biggest testament possible for Nadella’s leadership, since he took over as CEO in 2014. Yet again, Microsoft has one leader to look up to. “In this role, Nadella will lead the work to set the agenda for the board, leveraging his deep understanding of the business to elevate the right strategic opportunities and identify key risks and mitigation approaches for the board’s review,” says Microsoft’s official statement. The timing of this elevation is interesting too. The next big iteration of Windows is around the corner, expected to be called Windows 11.