Microsoft’s teaser hints at Windows 11’s new touch and gesture controls

By Mayank Parmar
windowslatest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leaks haven’t stopped Microsoft from teasing the upcoming Windows 11 features. On its social media platform, the company has again reminded fans of its upcoming Microsoft Event on June 24, with the latest teaser suggesting that Windows 11 features new touch and gesture controls. The previous two teasers were...

www.windowslatest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teasers#Microsoft Store#New Policies#Microsoft Event#Groove Music#Mail Calendar#Windows Store#Ui#Uwp#Pwa#Win32
Related
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft's worst Windows 10 tool has a mega security flaw

Security researchers from Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) have discovered a new vulnerability in one of the least popular tools that comes pre-installed with Windows 10. First introduced as part of the Microsoft's Creators Update back in 2016, Paint 3D was originally intended to be a replacement for Microsoft...
Computerstechinvestornews.com

What Microsoft's Windows 11 will probably look like

Leak of glossy makeover turns hype up to ... you get the idea. Microsoft's Windows 11, expected to debut at a company event scheduled for June 24, has leaked online and is now appearing in screenshots on various websites.…
Computerspetri.com

Windows 11 Leaks Ahead of Microsoft's Windows Keynote

Later this month, Microsoft will be hosting an event to showcase the ‘next-generation of Windows. Expected at the event, the company will announce Windows 11 and now we have our first look at the upcoming OS and it matches all of our expectations. The OS is a blend of Windows...
Computerstechinvestornews.com

Windows 11’s default wallpapers are Microsoft’s best yet

Windows 11 leaked yesterday, offering a closer look at some of the UI changes Microsoft is planning for its next version of Windows. The leak has also revealed what will likely become Microsoft’s default wallpaper for Windows 11, and a collection of new wallpapers that are bundled with the operating system. They’re Microsoft’s best Windows wallpapers yet.
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Microsoft confirms blurry taskbar bug in Windows 10’s latest update

As we reported recently, some users are encountering serious problems after applying Windows 10’s June 2021 cumulative update. According to various reports and our own testing, mandatory security update KB5003637 could break the taskbar icons. In some cases, users are also unable to access the Action Center due to overlapped icons.
ComputersSilicon Republic

Speculation swirls around Microsoft’s plans for Windows

The company is ending support for Windows 10 in 2025 and later this month will be announcing ‘significant updates’ to the operating system. As Microsoft prepares its big announcement for Windows later this month, there’s a great deal of speculation around what exactly the company has planned. Those rumours took...
Softwaresamachar-news.com

How Sayta Nadella’s Microsoft Changed Direction Post Windows 8

Microsoft have said that CEO Satya Nadella has been unanimously elected to the role of board chair, which means that the first time in two decades, the Microsoft CEO and chairman will be the same person. The last time that happened was with Bill Gates around, who stepped down as CEO in 2000. This is the biggest testament possible for Nadella’s leadership, since he took over as CEO in 2014. Yet again, Microsoft has one leader to look up to. “In this role, Nadella will lead the work to set the agenda for the board, leveraging his deep understanding of the business to elevate the right strategic opportunities and identify key risks and mitigation approaches for the board’s review,” says Microsoft’s official statement. The timing of this elevation is interesting too. The next big iteration of Windows is around the corner, expected to be called Windows 11.
Electronicsjioforme.com

Turtle Beach’s new flight controller has a built-in screen for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you are thinking of taking off Microsoft Flight SimulatorPlaying with a keyboard and mouse is almost out of the question.While Best pc controller It does a pretty good job, a dedicated flight stick or yoke is the best way to get full control of your plane.They’re usually not the most attractive peripherals around, but Turtle Beach is rocking things at E3 with its first eye-catching entry into the simulation market: New VelocityOne Flight System..
Computerstechinvestornews.com

Windows 11 first impressions: Our initial thoughts on using Microsoft's new OS

Windows 11 has leaked in its entirety and bizarrely and unusually it’s not just images of the software but a full ISO of the entire 4.8GB OS that has. The Chrome OS-like lighter version of Windows known as Windows 10 X would have had a launcher like this had its introduction not been cancelled. The bottom section of the menu is ‘Recommended’ stuff which will basically gather together anything you’ve recently saved, used or installed.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Best Free Sound and Volume Booster apps for Windows 10 PC

Nowadays you will generally find that the sound quality of the new model PCs and laptops are not as good as you used to see in the earlier models. So in order to get the same feel as the earlier PC or laptop models, you will need a sound enhancer or booster.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft releases Windows 10 build 18363.1645 – here’s what’s new

Microsoft has released a new cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1909. Patch Tuesday was just last week, and today’s update is what’s called a C/D update. It’s completely optional, and the changes here will be rolled into the next Patch Tuesday in July. Those updates will be mandatory, so you can just wait for them if you prefer. Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2, and 2004 will also get an optional update later this month.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Memes and Responses touch the peak with the Windows 11 leak. | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

Microsoft was all set to surprise its users with Windows 11 on June 24. However, the plates have turned and a surprise was brewing for Microsoft. Because way before the release date a leaked build of Windows 11 was doing its rounds on the internet. Talk about shocking surprises. While the details suggest the improvised return of a few features, it also promises additional features that are worth looking forward to. And leaked or not, Windows 11 has surely piqued the interest of the users and they can’t keep calm about it.
Computersmspoweruser.com

Microsoft confirms it’s definitely called Windows 11

There has been some debate on Twitter over whether the leaked operating system was definitely called Windows 11, particularly due to the Windows 10 name popping up multiple times in the operating system, such as when you run Windows Terminal, and that the Windows 11 name itself only appearing occasionally.
Softwaretechgig.com

Windows 11 to replace Skype with Teams as a pre-installed app

Windows 11 is to be out later this year with a bit resemblance with the recently shelved Windows 10X and a new design along with noticeable changes like. layout and centred taskbar. However, as per the recent leak, in the new update, Windows won't have. Skype. as a pre-installed but.
Computerstecheblog.com

Microsoft Windows 11 Leaks, Here’s an Early First Look

The next Microsoft Windows update, codenamed Sun Valley, is going to be released later this summer, and from this leak, it’s looking somewhat decent visually. Some of the changes include centered taskbar icons that look similar to MacOS, pinned apps replace the live titles in the Start menu, and a new Windows logo composed of four equal-sized rectangles instead of the Windows 8 trapezoid. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ComputersNeowin

Microsoft's second event for June 24 is aimed at Windows developers

Microsoft is slated to hold a “What’s next for Windows” event at 11 AM ET on June 24 to unveil Windows 11, a name that has recently been confirmed thanks to the leaked build that made it to the web. However, it turns out that the Windows 11 event might not be the only one to be taking place next Thursday, as the Redmond firm is holding an event for 3 PM ET, which it announced via Twitter today.