Just the other day I was chatting with a friend about how long it'd been since we'd roamed around Skull Town in Apex Legends. The hottest of drop zones was removed (read: obliterated) last year in the battle royale's fifth season, but next week Respawn are piecing it back together for a new event. The Genesis Collection Event kicks off on June 29th, bringing back the original maps for both Kings Canyon and World's Edge. Better yet, not only will Skull Town return to the battle royale mode, but the devs are turning it into an Arenas map too.