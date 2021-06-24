Ravenna - Alice I. Klingensmith, 79 years of age, passed away Tuesday June 22, 2021. Alice was born on June 11, 1942 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Myles and Ada (Williams) Hutton. A resident of the Ravenna-Shalersville area since 1992, she was a devoted member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ravenna Congregation. She had been a graduate of Twinsburg High School in 1960, and been employed in the packing division of Cole Manufacturing in Solon until her retirement. Alice truly loved the special times she spent with her grandson Jesse Mitchell. In addition to her grandson, Alice is survived by her daughters Deanna Klingensmith of Germany, and Elena Mitchell of Ravenna, and a sister Bertha Buchkowski of Garrettsville. No calling hours or services. Arrangements are by the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Mantua, where condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.