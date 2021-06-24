Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Alice I. Klingensmith

record-courier.com
 5 days ago

Ravenna - Alice I. Klingensmith, 79 years of age, passed away Tuesday June 22, 2021. Alice was born on June 11, 1942 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Myles and Ada (Williams) Hutton. A resident of the Ravenna-Shalersville area since 1992, she was a devoted member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Ravenna Congregation. She had been a graduate of Twinsburg High School in 1960, and been employed in the packing division of Cole Manufacturing in Solon until her retirement. Alice truly loved the special times she spent with her grandson Jesse Mitchell. In addition to her grandson, Alice is survived by her daughters Deanna Klingensmith of Germany, and Elena Mitchell of Ravenna, and a sister Bertha Buchkowski of Garrettsville. No calling hours or services. Arrangements are by the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Mantua, where condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

www.record-courier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Retirement#Green Family Funeral Home#Twinsburg High School#Cole Manufacturing#Garrettsville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Germany
Related
ObituariesThe Guardian

Letter: Judy Treseder obituary

While Judy Treseder was social work coordinator at St Thomas’ hospital in London in the 1980s, I managed child and family social work. HIV/Aids compelled us to develop appropriate social work support for the increasing diversity of local populations who were affected. There was also a surge of referrals of suspected child sexual abuse following the Cleveland inquiry.
Religionolmc.us

Our Blessed Mother

All my life I have had a deep devotion to Mary. She is known by many names: from Our Blessed Mother, to the Holy Virgin, to Our Lady Queen of the Sea, to Our Lady of Mount Carmel, etc. But regardless of the name, or the culture, or the parish, Mary touches something very deep within the human psyche.