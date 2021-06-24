Ben Councill has been a crew guy for several racers on the Hill Climb the last seven years but not this year, "Last year I was like, I'm done. I'm going to do it myself. I had a Corvette at the time, but it burnt. We put this one together in like six months," says Ben Councill, first time Hill Climber. Councill and his crew call Colorado home. He's lived in Colorado Springs for eleven years and is finally behind the wheel for the race, "I can finally afford it. I finally have the option to make it happen," says Councill. Fair enough. The wait is over. Sunday, he'll finally get to achieve one of his goals, "It's fantastic! Absolutely fantastic! The nerves… It's those good nerves when you're excited for something. You're like, I'm about to do something epic. It's awesome," says Councill.

The post It’s Ben Councill’s turn to race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb appeared first on KRDO .