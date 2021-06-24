Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

It’s Ben Councill’s turn to race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

By Rob Namnoum
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeBu0_0addtr0J00

Ben Councill has been a crew guy for several racers on the Hill Climb the last seven years but not this year, "Last year I was like, I'm done. I'm going to do it myself. I had a Corvette at the time, but it burnt. We put this one together in like six months," says Ben Councill, first time Hill Climber. Councill and his crew call Colorado home. He's lived in Colorado Springs for eleven years and is finally behind the wheel for the race, "I can finally afford it. I finally have the option to make it happen," says Councill. Fair enough. The wait is over. Sunday, he'll finally get to achieve one of his goals, "It's fantastic! Absolutely fantastic! The nerves… It's those good nerves when you're excited for something. You're like, I'm about to do something epic. It's awesome," says Councill.

The post It’s Ben Councill’s turn to race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
647
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cue the jugglers, jousters and turkey legs, and make sure your armor is polished; the Colorado Renaissance Festival is making its triumphant return this weekend. The festival returns after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's back and ready for thousands of guests to experience the energy. The The post Colorado Renaissance Festival returns this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

COVID-19 pandemic fails to lower camping interest on Pikes Peak for International Hill Climb this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Spectator camping wasn't allowed along the Pikes Peak Highway for last year's International Hill Climb because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are no lingering concerns this year as demand for campsites was high. In fact, if you haven't reserved a campsite already, you're too late; the race website indicates The post COVID-19 pandemic fails to lower camping interest on Pikes Peak for International Hill Climb this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Man dies at Lake Pueblo State Park while trying to recover pool floatie

LAKE PUEBLO STATE PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man's body was recovered from seven feet of water Sunday night at Lake Pueblo State Park after he went missing just off the north shore Sunday afternoon. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, rangers got a call for help at around 4:30 p.m. saying that a man The post Man dies at Lake Pueblo State Park while trying to recover pool floatie appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Apartment fire in Colorado Springs leads to multiple ladder rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A fire broke out on Sunday at an apartment on the 4000 block of Montebello. Colorado Springs Fire officials say one apartment caught fire and 12 other units have been effected by smoke. Two ladder rescues were performed after residents were unable to use the stairs. Officials have not released the The post Apartment fire in Colorado Springs leads to multiple ladder rescues appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gagliano’s celebrates 100 years in Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gagliano's Italian Market and Deli, an iconic family-owned store, opened its doors back in 1921. They've been making their popular Italian Sausage for over 100 years. This Saturday, Gagliano's will celebrate being open for an entire century from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with Italian music, cakes, tasty treats and entertainment. The post Gagliano’s celebrates 100 years in Pueblo Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fargo’s Pizza Company announces reopening date

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After being closed since December because of COVID-19 restrictions, a classic pizza parlor in Colorado Springs announced it will reopen next week. According to the official Fargo's Pizza Company Facebook page, it announced it will reopen its doors on Friday, July 2nd. The popular pizza joint has been temporarily closed The post Fargo’s Pizza Company announces reopening date appeared first on KRDO.
BaseballPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Holy Family

The Cheyenne Mountain baseball team lost to the Holy Family in eight innings on Friday morning in the Class 4A semifinals. Holy Family won 5 to 4 in extra innings. The post Cheyenne Mountain vs. Holy Family appeared first on KRDO.
Fort Carson, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Change of Command for Second Stryker Brigade Combat Team Fourth Infantry Division

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Second Stryker Brigade Combat Team Fourth Infantry Division has a new commander. Friday at a Change of Command Ceremony, Colonel Scott Knight relinquished command to Colonel Andrew Kiser. Knight originally took over command of the team in June of 2019. Keiser previously served in Afghanistan as the Commander for The post Change of Command for Second Stryker Brigade Combat Team Fourth Infantry Division appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC adopts service dog in-training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday afternoon the Switchbacks got to meet their new teammate, but while he loves to play, he won't be playing professionally anytime soon. Striker is an 11-week-old golden labrador and a service dog in training. Striker is with Canine Companions. The non-profit provides service dogs for kids, adults, and The post Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC adopts service dog in-training appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mall COVID-19 vaccine site now open Thursday through Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Wednesday, vaccination rates in Pueblo County remain far behind El Paso County and the rest of Colorado. Now, officials are trying to make it easier for residents to get a shot. The county's latest community vaccination site at the Pueblo Mall now operates Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 The post Pueblo Mall COVID-19 vaccine site now open Thursday through Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo tickets on sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is happening after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This will be the 80th year the event has happened. The 2021 rodeo season kicked off on June 16 with the Western Street Breakfast. The breakfast raised money for military members and their The post Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo tickets on sale appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Soldier from Colorado Springs representing United States in Olympic Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Native Lieutenant Amber English serves in the Army, but in a few weeks she'll be in Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games. Lt. English will be competing in Women's Skeet. She's a Cheyenne Mountain High and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs graduate. She joined the Army in 2017 and The post Soldier from Colorado Springs representing United States in Olympic Games appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

USOPM celebrates U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Day announcing grand opening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum celebrated Olympic and Paralympic Day by bringing in athletes to host a youth sports demonstration at the Museum Plaza. This event also helped kick off the USOPM grand opening, which would be followed by a series of weekly activities and events at the Museum The post USOPM celebrates U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Day announcing grand opening appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sick kitten finds forever home with an HSPPR Veterinary Intern

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A veterinarian in the Pikes Peak Region is giving one of her patients a forever home. Dr. Morgan Shaver began her veterinary internship at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in June of 2020. “I decided to enter the shelter medicine world because I wanted to have a The post Sick kitten finds forever home with an HSPPR Veterinary Intern appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Book tour raising awareness for mental health comes to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A mother-daughter duo is raising mental health awareness one library at a time. Sonja Wasden and her daughter Rachel Siddoway co-wrote the book 'An Impossible Life.' The book details Sonja's journey living with bipolar disorder. "I hid my mental illness for more than 20 years," said Wasden. Wasden, no longer hiding The post Book tour raising awareness for mental health comes to Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.