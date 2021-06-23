Shirley Edwards

Rootstown - Shirley Anne Edwards, 85, of Rootstown, Ohio passed away at her home Monday, June 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. Shirley was born August 22, 1935 in Tallmadge, Ohio to the late Russell G. and Thelma A. (Hunter) Flowers. She married her husband Arthur (Art) Edwards on July 1, 1956 and they moved to Rootstown in 1972. Shirley was a member of the Ravenna First Church of God where she influenced many lives as she served the Lord. In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children Linda (Floyd) Martell, Pam (Robert) Luli, and David (Athena) Edwards; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Preceding her death are her parents Russell and Thelma Flowers and her brother Eugene Flowers. At her request cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be from 10:00AM-11:00AM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Ravenna First Church of God where memorial services will follow at 11:00AM with Pastor Tod Huston officiating. Condolences and memories of Shirley can be shared with the family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.