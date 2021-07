Microsoft xCloud is now fully available on iOS for iPad and iPhone, as well as Macs and PCs. It marks the end of the beta phase, which it has been in since mid-April. Microsoft’s xCloud is a cloud streaming element of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Users do not need a console to play the more than 100 games which are available. The service works on Safari on a Mac and iOS, according to The Verge. A wide range of controllers are compatible.