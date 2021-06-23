Cancel
Amid Civil War, Ethiopia Holds Elections

NPR
 8 days ago

Results aren't in yet, but incumbent Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is expected to remain head of Ethiopia. When he was first elected three years ago, the prime minister was seen as the hope of Ethiopia, winning a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end the war with Eritrea. But he's since then pursued a brutal civil war in the Tigray region, where yesterday government forces allegedly bombed a marketplace. Earlier, we spoke with the Tsedale Lemma, the editor of the Addis Standard. She says, as Ethiopia waits on an election that's been delayed several times, the international community needs to reconsider Abiy's accolades.

www.npr.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaias Afwerki
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Civil War#Ethiopia Holds Elections#The Addis Standard#Tsedale#The United Nations#Western#Ethiopians#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
