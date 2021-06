Barcelona announced the signing of Memphis Depay on Saturday, with the striker to join when his contract with Lyon expires at the end of this month. Barca have agreed a two-year deal with Depay, who becomes the club’s third signing on a free transfer this summer after moves for Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia had already been confirmed. They have also paid nine million euros to activate a clause to recall right-back Emerson from Real Betis. Depay has long been a key target for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who worked with the player when he was in charge of the Dutch national team.