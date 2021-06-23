Jill Biden promotes vaccines in Nashville, but few get the jab at pop-up clinic
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the legendary musician referenced in statements by Brad Paisley. It was Charley Pride. As first lady Jill Biden arrived in Nashville Tuesday on her latest stop in a vaccine advocacy tour, she was welcomed by state politicians, city officials, a country music superstar and a boisterous crowd of vaccinated fans. But the event was missing what it needed most – people getting vaccinated.www.columbiadailyherald.com