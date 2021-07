Jeff Michaels didn’t arrive in Nebraska last weekend expecting to become a celebrity. He was just a dad excited to watch his kid play on college baseball’s biggest stage. That all changed last Sunday when Logan Michaels, a fifth-year senior catcher at Virginia, crushed a hanging breaking ball into the left-field bleachers for a solo home run in the third inning of a College World Series first-round game. The former DeForest and Madison Area Technical College standout was the star of the Cavaliers’ 6-0 victory over Tennessee that day, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.