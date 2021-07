Camp Winfield Scott was established at Paradise Valley Nevada north of Winnemucca, in 1866 by Captain Murray Davis, Company A, 8th U.S. Cavalry. The camp was built of adobe, rock and lumber along Cottonwood Creek at the north end of Paradise valley. The camp was established to control hostile Indians who were attacking settlers and miners in the valley. Some references call the facility Camp Scott and others call it Fort Scott. The enlisted men’s quarters and army garrison at the camp were built by Angelo Forgnone and Battiste Recanzone in 1865. The camp is now part of a private ranch but some of the adobe, rock and wooden structures are still in existence at the ranch.