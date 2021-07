The first night of the 86th annual Oakley Rodeo featured plenty of symbols of small town America: horseback riders carrying flags, cowboy hats and plenty of food. But for the rodeo as well as the town of Oakley, it signaled the return of normalcy. Spectators came from all over to pack the sold-out rodeo, welcoming a crowd that dwarfs the town itself. The stands were full of fans cheering on cowboys from across the country as they competed in events like bareback riding, where competitors hold on for dear life for eight seconds while maintaining proper technique.