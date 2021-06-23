Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India Says New 'Delta Plus' Coronavirus Variant May Be More Transmissible

NPR
 8 days ago

India confirmed about 50,000 new coronavirus infections today. That is a fraction of what it was seeing at its peak last month. So it looks like the world's biggest and deadliest COVID-19 wave may now be easing, but there is something new that could threaten that progress in India, as NPR's Lauren Frayer reports.

www.npr.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Bal#Cdc#Indians#Npr News#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Delta plus variant: Can India prevent third Covid wave?

India is beginning to reopen after a second wave of Covid-19 infections devastated the country in April and May. But now experts warn that a third wave could strike in the next few months. Courts have questioned state governments over their preparedness, some experts have warned that a third wave...
Worldinews.co.uk

Vaccines should work against new Delta-plus variant, experts say

Public health chiefs have said they “expect” the coronavirus vaccines to work against the new Delta-plus variant which has been identified in the UK. There have been 41 confirmed cases and a further 11 possible incidences of the strain, also known as AY.1, in the UK. Scientists have expressed concern...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a "variant of concern."
Worldinews.co.uk

Delta Plus variant is being ‘monitored closely’ says Downing Street

The new “Delta Plus” variant of coronavirus is being monitored closely by public health officials in the UK, Downing Street said today. There have been 41 confirmed cases and a further 11 possible incidences of the strain, which is also known as AY.1, in the UK. India’s government has labelled...
Public Healthhealthday.com

Is the ‘Delta Plus’ COVID-19 Variant a New Concern?

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- India, already hit hard by the Delta variant of COVID-19, has labeled a closely related new variant -- dubbed "Delta Plus" -- as a "variant of concern." But some epidemiologists in India and abroad say there is not enough data yet to warrant broader cautions about the variant, CBS News reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

India’s Covid variant makes up a fifth of US cases as new ‘Delta Plus’ mutation emerges

India is warning of a new "Delta plus" mutation emerging from the Ganges River variant that the Centres for Disease Control says is seen in more than 20 per cent of all new cases in the United States.CDC director Rochelle Walensky said during the White House Covid-19 briefing that the delta variant doubled in the past week to account for more than a fifth of new cases. It was just 3 per cent several weeks ago."This is concerning but expected, knowing what we do about how efficiently this variant spreads, and by what we saw in the United Kingdom with...
Public Healthbuffalonynews.net

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine gets EUA nod in India

Cambridge [UK]/New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): US biotechnology company Moderna on Tuesday announced that India has granted permission for its COVID-19 vaccine to be imported into the country for restricted use in an emergency situation. With this, now four vaccines have been given the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India.
Posted by
Vishnuaravi

Delta Plus Variant: An emerging threat may arise.

Scientists all over the world are concerned about this variant of the novel coronavirus Delta Plus. There have been studies worldwide, including in India, that shows that this particular variant can skip antibodies, and if it can skip antibodies, you know what will happen. Antibodies are the only weapons against the virus, but it doesn’t mean that they will skip any antibodies. It will skip the antibodies that have been in the body so far as a reaction to coronavirus infection, which means that the person can get re-infected by this particular variant. But it is not just the question of re-infection; there is also a big question of infectivity that means how easily it can get transferred into the community and the severity of the disease. Before discussing further the Delta Plus variant, we will go through the basics.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Delta variant seeps into FL; health experts warn it could be more transmissible than other strains

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new coronavirus mutation — the so-called Delta variant — has seeped into Florida and dozens of other states, with federal officials saying it could become the dominant strain in the country. First identified in India, Delta is classified as a “variant of concern” by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of […] The post Delta variant seeps into FL; health experts warn it could be more transmissible than other strains appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Ohio Stateclevelandurbannews.com

Delta-Plus Coronavirus Variant could hit the U.S. with a vengeance soon, experts say....Blacks and Latinos are more at risk than other ethic groups, data show...By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, the most read Black digital newspaper in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-A strain of COVID-19 dubbed the Delta- Plus Coronavirus Variant that is more transmissible and more dangerous than others could break out in the US momentarily, some scientific and...
Worldkentlive.news

New Delta Plus strain of Covid found in UK after spreading in India

A new strain of the coronavirus has been found in the UK after being detected in three states in India, and has been labelled a variant of concern in India. Public Health England says there have been 169 cases of Delta Plus in England since it was first detected here on May 21.
WorldScience Now

It’s official: China has eliminated malaria

The World Health Organization (WHO) today is certifying China as free of malaria, after a decadeslong effort drove an estimated annual toll of 30 million cases in the 1940s, including 300,000 deaths, to zero in 2017. Along the way, China developed new surveillance techniques, medicines, and technologies to break the cycle of transmission between the Anopheles mosquitoes that spread malaria parasites and humans.
San Antonio, TXtexasbreaking.com

Coronavirus Delta Variant Has Spread To San Antonio And It Is Expanding Rapidly

COVID-19 Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, is spreading across San Antonio and already accounts for around 20% of cases, according to public health experts. Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger, who manages the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, has urged people who have not been vaccinated yet or who have only received one dose should get their injections.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Dr. Jha discusses mask confusion, the Delta-plus variant, and more

PROVIDENCE – With the Delta variant of the coronavirus now widespread, the World Health Organization recently repeated its guidance that all people – vaccinated or not – should wear masks. Some places in the United States, including Los Angeles County, have advised mask-wearing for everyone indoors. But the U.S. Centers...