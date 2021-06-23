India Says New 'Delta Plus' Coronavirus Variant May Be More Transmissible

Scientists all over the world are concerned about this variant of the novel coronavirus Delta Plus. There have been studies worldwide, including in India, that shows that this particular variant can skip antibodies, and if it can skip antibodies, you know what will happen. Antibodies are the only weapons against the virus, but it doesn’t mean that they will skip any antibodies. It will skip the antibodies that have been in the body so far as a reaction to coronavirus infection, which means that the person can get re-infected by this particular variant. But it is not just the question of re-infection; there is also a big question of infectivity that means how easily it can get transferred into the community and the severity of the disease. Before discussing further the Delta Plus variant, we will go through the basics.