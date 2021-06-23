Sandra Yost

Ravenna - Sandra K. Yost, 62 of Ravenna passed away Monday June 21, 2021 at the UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio. On July 4, 1958 in Pikeville, Kentucky, she was born to the late Miles and Jean (Lockhart) Damron. Sandra has lived in Ravenna since 1983 and has worked as a waitress for several area restaurants. Survivors include her husband Gary L Yost whom she married November 13, 1978, her sons Kristofer and Zack Yost, her grandson Miles Yost, her siblings Patricia Damron Bretz, Lois Damron Pahls, Miles Damron, Vanessa Damron Wiland, her mother in law Lois Yost, brother in law Dave Yost and sister in law Leslie Painter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Dinah Hayes and father in law Les Yost. In honoring her request cremation has taken place and at this time no services will be held. Condolences and memories of Sandra may be shared with her family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com.