RS Recommends: The Best iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Cases to Protect Your Device

The iPhone 12 Mini is a small phone that a lot of people were asking for for years. But it also happens to be one of Apple’s worst-performing products in terms of sales figures. Understandably so, since a smartphone is the only entertainment hub for a lot of people and larger screens offer a better viewing experience. If you’re a sucker for small phones though, the iPhone 12 Mini is a blessing, as it fits in your hand like a glove. However, it’s still covered by glass and as you all know, glass is fragile. That’s exactly why getting a case is a good idea. Here are some of the best cases for iPhone 12 Mini, from slim protection to rugged tanks.