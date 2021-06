As you may or may not know by now…we spend a lot of time outdoors entertaining and doing projects in the Summer! Last week we got our garden in a good place to focus on other projects. You can read more about the garden updates here [HERE]. One eyesore that has been bugging me is the number of weeds that we have growing through our brick and concrete. Having lots of animals and a curious two-year-old running around, we wanted to find a solution that didn’t include harmful chemicals. We found Flame weeding to be the perfect alternative for weed control!