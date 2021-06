A historic house on North Country Road in Setauket is about to get some maintenance work to ensure it remains as a Three Village staple. The Ward Melville Heritage Organization recently received two grants totaling $40,473 from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation and the Anna Smith Strong Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. WMHO will use the funds — a matching grant of $30,625 from RDLGF and $9,848 from NSDAR — to repair the roof of the Thompson House, built circa 1709. The repairs will help to keep the home structurally sound.