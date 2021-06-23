Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Our View: Government needs inflation response

Leader-Telegram
 9 days ago

The economy is bouncing back in a lot of ways right now. Unfortunately, so is inflation, and it’s taking a bite out of the gains people are seeing. The effects from this spring are clear in the figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In April, the most recent month for which statistics are available, total nonfarm employment was up 10.3% in Wisconsin compared to 2020. The gains varied considerably. Mining and logging was down a bit, while the hospitality industry was up 66%.

www.leadertelegram.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Federal Reserve Chair#St Louis Fed#Republicans#Democrats#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Businessnny360.com

Wage hikes and inflation worries

Inflation concerns have dominated the wall of worry investors have been climbing. Federal Reserve officials have been working hard to tamp down talk of the trend of higher prices anchoring in the economy. The focus will fall on working and wages this week with the release of the June unemployment...
Businessriverbender.com

San Francisco Fed's Daly: Healthy economy needs less support

WASHINGTON (AP) — With interest rates ultra-low even as the U.S. economy swiftly improves, Federal Reserve officials are divided over how quickly they should adjust their policies. Should they begin to withdraw their extraordinary support for the economy relatively soon? Or should they hold off until the job market has...
BusinessStreet.Com

Jobs Hold the Key, Premature Minimum Tax Celebration, and Enough Is Enough, Fed

"During the 1970s inflation expectations rose markedly because the Federal Reserve allowed actual inflation to ratchet up persistently in response to economic disruptions -- a development that made it more difficult to stabilize both inflation and employment." -- Federal Reserve Chairwoman (Current Treasury Secretary) Janet Yellen, 29 March 2016. Jobs...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Fed's Bullard warns inflation could be higher than expected in 2022

A recent burst of inflation could prove more long-lasting than expected as the surging U.S. economy faces widespread bottlenecks that have severely disrupted the global supply chain, a Federal Reserve official said on Thursday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard predicted that prices for most goods and services will continue...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

U.S. Deficit to Total $3 Trillion in Fiscal 2021, Budget Panel Says

The federal government will be swimming in $3 trillion of red ink by the end of fiscal 2021, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate Thursday that swelled 33% from the last forecast. As a result of multiple stimulus measures aimed at combating the pandemic's economic impact, Congress will run...
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

Inflation outlook for 2021

Is the Fed ahead or behind in its monetary policy regarding inflation?. As our nation continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19, one economic trend has been capturing news attention as of late. Consumer prices are rising amidst economic recovery. In fact, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.8 percent in April 2021, jumping by a greater-than-expected 4.2 percent year-over-year.
Businesstricornernews.com

Inflation is here — beyond what the government says about it

Calculating the inflation rate using “a bundle of consumer goods” the government has always gotten this wrong. For a start, their CPI (Consumer Price Index) never takes into account shortages of components and, more critically, local variations in costs because of staffing, supply, or even need. The computer chip shortage for car manufacturers, which causes a shortage, which causes a supply demand, which raises the cost of second hand cars by as much as 25% is hardly reflected in the government bragging that they have kept inflation to “below 1.5%.”
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Government Deficits, The Debt, Money And Inflation

The government has no resources of its own. When the government spends, it uses resources. Borrowed from bond purchasers. Thus, the arithmetic of government finance is simple: spending must equal tax receipts plus new borrowing. Any excess of spending over tax receipts is called the deficit. The national debt equals the cumulative history of deficits.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Big spending is making our inflation problem worse

From groceries to gasoline, prices are higher almost everywhere these days. Last month, the consumer price index rose 5% from a year earlier, which is the highest jump since 2008. There are a variety of reasons for these rising prices, many of which are industry specific. However, it’s important to remember that big government spending is only making the problem worse.
BusinessDallas News

How inflation hides our real economic problems

Everybody’s worried about inflation. Year-over-year price increases reached 5% in May. Market watchers and financiers are on red alert. Sen. Ted Cruz recently warned in these pages about the destructive aspects of a depreciating dollar. As prices start to rise faster than wages, many people are wondering how they’ll make ends meet.
Economyshorelinemedia.net

SF Federal Reserve Bank CEO: US economy is strong

With interest rates ultra-low even with the U.S. economy swiftly improving, Federal Reserve officials are divided over what their next policy steps should be. They do agree on one thing: The economy is strengthening faster than they expected. (July 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
POTUSUS News and World Report

June Jobs Gain a Notch for Fed, but Participation Rates Raise Concern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy's gain of 850,000 jobs in June was another solid step towards the Federal Reserve's milestone for changing monetary policy, but other data from the employment report on Friday may complicate the central bank's debate over what to do next and when. Businesses have added...
MarketsForexTV.com

Dollar Declines As Fed Tightening Prospects Recede After U.S. Jobs Data

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as an unexpected rise in the nation’s jobless rate for June reduced hopes for an early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Data from the Labor Department showed that non-farm payroll employment spiked by 850,000...
Marketsetftrends.com

Bond ETFs Slip as Improving Jobs Data Could Signal Fed Policy Changes

U.S. Treasury bond-related exchange traded funds pulled back Thursday as yields rose in response to the lower weekly jobless claims ahead of the big June jobs report Friday, which could affect the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook. On Thursday, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) fell 0.1% and...
BusinessBenzinga

Gold Is A Natural Hedge Against Bad Fed Policy

Gold doesn’t get any respect for its core attribute. Some investors think of gold as an inflation hedge because it has maintained its purchasing power over time. Others seem to think that gold is some type of hedge against a stock market crash. Yet gold doesn’t correlate with the stock market and it doesn’t move in lockstep with the Consumer Price Index. It is a hedge against the federal government making bad fiscal policy. While inflation does come about because of bad policy, it isn’t a cause-and-effect relationship with the world’s favorite shiny metal. Gold is the ultimate hedge on the government screwing up, and they have been screwing up quite a bit this new century.
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall After Strong Payroll Data

Jul 2 (Reuters) – US Treasury yields fell on Friday after a robust payroll report raised uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. * The return of the 10-year benchmark notes fell 2.4 basis points to 1.4559% in morning trading. That was slightly above the level it was operating at before Labor Department data showed US job growth accelerating in June.
Pryor, OKMcAlester News

OUR VIEW: Where's our money?

Oklahomans have to wonder why state officials are being secretive about a handshake deal to bring in an electric vehicle startup. Canoo announced plans to build a plant in Pryor, Oklahoma to assemble pod-shaped vans called "lifestyle vehicles" — with the company's CEO telling Reuters it received an incentive package valued at more than $300 million to create more than 2,000 jobs.