In case you haven't seen Ford v Ferrari, there's an epic scene where Carroll Shelby shows Henry Ford II where all his millions went. Ford rides shotgun with Shelby, who absolutely hammers the famous GT40 on an abandoned airfield. Ford, seemingly not used to such performance, breaks out in tears. It's only at the end of the scene that we found out the tears aren't due to fear but rather a mix of sadness and elation. You see, Ford was sad that his father never got to see the famous Ford badge pasted to the front of something as visceral as the GT40.