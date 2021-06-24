Britney Spears tells audience she has 102-degree fever during concert in 2018

Britney Spears has largely remained silent in public on the subject of her father’s conservatorship over her life and finances, even saying that the New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears, which paints the conservatorship in a negative light, was “hypocritical” and made her “embarrassed.” However, Spears’s private opinion of the arrangement appears to be extremely negative. According to confidential court documents acquired by the Times and published today, Spears explored the removal of Jamie Spears as conservator as early as 2014, citing what her lawyer called “a ‘shopping list’ of grievances,” which included his drinking and controlling behavior, as well as taking large cuts of her earnings to furnish his own salary and limiting her to a weekly allowance.