Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears tells audience she has 102-degree fever during concert in 2018

By Stephanie Weaver
fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A 2018 video of Britney Spears has surfaced on social media of the pop star saying she had a 102-degree fever during a show in New Jersey. Footage captured by Zachary Gordon, who said he took it during Spears’s 2018 Piece of Me tour, shows Spears onstage.

www.fox5atlanta.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Gordon
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ boyfriend reportedly helping ‘boost her confidence’ for upcoming conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is reportedly offering encouragement and support to the singer prior to her highly anticipated conservatorship hearing this week.According to Page Six, Asghari, 27, is helping Spears “break the ice” with the judge. “Sam has been a huge support for Britney. He helps boost her confidence and assures her that everything will go well,” a source said. “He has been following the #FreeBritney movement online for a while now and always tells Britney how much she’s loved and supported by fans.”The court hearing about Spears’ conservatorship will take place on Wednesday (23 June), during which...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears addresses court in conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is scheduled to address the court this afternoon during a hearing about her conservatorship. While we wait, here's a look back at how the case has unfolded over the past 13 years:. January 2008: Britney Spears was hospitalized twice. The first incident occurred in early January, when she...
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Has ‘No Idea’ When She’ll Perform Again: ‘I’m In a Transition’

New direction! Fans are curious about when they can expect to see Britney Spears take the stage again — but it seems like they shouldn’t hold their breath. The “Toxic” singer, 39, answered questions from her Instagram followers in a video posted on Thursday, June 17. “As @shaniatwain says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions 🌸 💁🏼‍♀️🌹!!!!!!” she captioned the clip.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesVulture

Britney Spears Alleges She Was Forced to Perform While Sick, Expressed ‘Fear’ of Jamie

Britney Spears has largely remained silent in public on the subject of her father’s conservatorship over her life and finances, even saying that the New York Times’ documentary Framing Britney Spears, which paints the conservatorship in a negative light, was “hypocritical” and made her “embarrassed.” However, Spears’s private opinion of the arrangement appears to be extremely negative. According to confidential court documents acquired by the Times and published today, Spears explored the removal of Jamie Spears as conservator as early as 2014, citing what her lawyer called “a ‘shopping list’ of grievances,” which included his drinking and controlling behavior, as well as taking large cuts of her earnings to furnish his own salary and limiting her to a weekly allowance.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Stars and fans rally behind Britney Spears after shocking claims

There was tentative anticipation surrounding Britney Spears’ address to an LA court during a hearing on Wednesday on the future of the conservatorship that has governed her life for 13 years. Would she affirm the theories of the #FreeBritney movement, which alleges she is being held against her will? Or...
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Britney Spears ‘living each day like it was my last’ on luxury getaway with Sam Asghari

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Fox News

Video of Britney Spears saying she had 102-degree fever while performing onstage resurfaces

A video of Britney Spears telling fans she had a 102-degree fever onstage resurfaced after a bombshell report claiming she was once forced to perform while under the weather. "I’m about to pass out, and I’m sick," the singer told the audience at her July 19, 2018, concert at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, NJ. "I have, actually, a 102 fever right now."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
Celebritieskool965.com

Britney Spears Has ‘No Idea’ If She’ll Ever Return to the Stage

Britney Spears admitted that she doesn't know if she will perform in concert ever again. On Thursday (June 17), the 39-year-old pop star shared a video on Instagram of her answering fan questions. When asked if she is "ready to take the stage again," Spears wondered aloud, "Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?"