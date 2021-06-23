TV highlights for Wednesday, June 23: 'Blacklist' wraps up Season 8

Apple TV+’s big-budget adaptation of Lisey’s Story by Stephen King is reaching its final chapters but struggling with the same problems as the midsection of the season. After a strong first two episodes on premiere day, the show has increasingly spun its wheels, turning 10-12 minutes of plot into 45-50 minutes of television every week. Once again, “Now You Must Be Still” takes what could have happened in a few scenes and stretches it out. Yes, we finally get Amanda freed from her mental prison and catatonic state, but instead of using that to jump into the action that will end this story, the writing again gets repetitive when it should be urgent. Can it find that urgency in the final two episodes? It seems very possible, but the plot has moved forward so little over the last four episodes that the better question is whether anyone will care?