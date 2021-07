How weird is it being at Glasgow Uni. One minute you are moving into halls and coming across all these new people. You are meeting people in first year that unknowingly become your best friends. You go to your first HIVE night in Freshers Week and get the drunkest that you have ever been before in your life. Calling your parents to ask them “How do I make cheese on toast again?” because you and your flatmates are too drunk to figure it out. All of a sudden first year ends in a flash. You move in with friends or do you find completely new people to live with?