Emergency services: There’s room left to negotiate

Highland County is in a precarious situation. It must provide safety, and that includes rescue services, for its citizens. For more than 50 years, that fell solely to the Highland County Volunteer Rescue Squad. As the county’s population steadily dropped in numbers and went up in age over the years, the squad found itself unable to stay staffed with folks who could cover the roughly 200 calls per year, particularly during workday hours since many of the members were, well, working.