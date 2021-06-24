Permit approved for poker run veterans’ fundraiser

WARM SPRINGS — A permit for a poker run to benefit veterans was approved unanimously Monday night by the Bath County Board of Zoning Appeals. Operation Dues Already Paid plans to hold the event Saturday, Aug. 21 on property owned by Lance Lyons on Indian Draft Road in the Millboro area. Bernie Christian of Operation DAP, based in Dillwyn, said the organization provides hunting opportunities for veterans, particularly those who have been injured while serving. “We serve them breakfast and lunch a...