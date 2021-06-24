Memphis woman could be paralyzed for the rest of her life after Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who was shot multiple times is recovering in the hospital.

Police said two weeks ago someone shot her then fired shots at a family’s house off Coventry Drive.

A family member said her mother and three of her grandchildren were inside the home when shots were fired at the house.

She believes her family is being retaliated against.

“Everyone just basically started shooting at the house and the car that was out there got shot up,” said the daughter.

The daughter, who did it want to share her name, said she dropped off her young family members at her mother’s house on June 9th.

Hours later, she received several calls telling her someone fired shots at her mother’s house.

“That’s kinda wrong because y’all didn’t care that there were kids and you know kids be in my momma’s house every day,” the daughter said.

When she arrived she found out her brother’s girlfriend was also shot while sitting inside a car in front of the home.

Memphis police said she was shot several times, then taken to the hospital.

“She’s probably not going to be able to walk, she’s going to be paralyzed the rest of her life,” said the daughter.

Memphis police released surveillance video showing the suspect’s white four-door Pontiac sedan.

Officers believe four suspects were involved in the shooting.

The family said they want justice.

“We just letting it go and thankful everyone is still alive, my niece, my nephew and my mom,” said the daughter.

Police are still investigating the motive.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

