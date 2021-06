SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Spokane Valley on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 10:45 a.m. near Crimson Hearth on East Sprague Avenue near Gillis Road, Corporal Mark Gregory with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Tuesday afternoon. Initial information indicates that the driver of a Subaru crossed in the westbound lanes of the road, colliding head-on with the motorcycle, Gregory said. Citizens stopped to help and provided first aid along with Spokane Valley deputies who arrived at the scene.