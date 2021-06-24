Covington Lumberjacks have tough weekend after consecutive baseball losses
Blake Bortak squaring for a bunt.COVINGTON – It was a tough weekend for the Covington Lumberjacks. The Jacks lost four straight and now stand at 4-9 on the Valley Baseball League season. This week's schedule includes: Thursday, at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.; Friday, home against Waynesboro, 7 p.m.; Saturday, home against Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.; Sunday, doubleheader at Winchester, 5 p.m.; Wednesday, home against Staunton, 7 p.m.