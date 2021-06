First off, I want everyone to know that I know that neither Randy Arozarena nor Adolis Garcia were pieces in St. Louis’s trade for the former Rockies’ third baseman. This is merely a hypothetical question. Both of the young up-and-comers started their professional baseball careers within the St. Louis Cardinals organization, but both would end up being traded. Arozarena for two players who have potential, yes, but have struggled in the minors through 2021, and Garcia for… cash. So, would you consider giving up Arenado if it meant keeping Arozarena and Garcia?