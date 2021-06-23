Kids talk about God

When I got my car a few years ago, there was one thing that I insisted on having in it: a GPS navigational system. Now, I know you probably don’t know me other than these weekly articles, but I have zero sense of direction. One of the most fearful and stressful things for me is to have to drive to a new place that I have never been before. I’d always print off the directions and map, but it was hard to drive and read those at the same time. If I got lost, I could never figure out how to get back on track to my destination. And then I had to reverse those directions to get home too. My solution was my car talking to me and telling me not only how to get to the new place, but get home afterwards. This has helped relieve my fear of driving somewhat, but rest assured, I always, always say a long and sincere prayer before I leave home!