It's not often you hear NHL players defending referees after a terrible call, especially in the playoffs, but Tampa Bay's Brayden Point is doing just that. In the first period of Monday night's game two between the Lightning and New York Islanders, Point would get a goaltender interference penalty after he was clearly pushed into Isles netminder Semyon Varlamov by Adam Pelech. It seemed very obvious on the replay that Point had no way to avoid the collision following the push from behind, but he was sent to the box anyway. Check it out: