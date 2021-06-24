Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Enjoy this Rustic Red River Chalet Just 1.5 Miles from Downtown Shreveport

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This rustic chalet for rent on the banks of the mighty Red River is just 1.5 miles from downtown Shreveport and is a sportsman's dream!. The insane chalet is situated right on the banks of the Red River and even though it's conveniently close to town, it'll make you feel like you're getting back to nature. From fishing to kayaking and hiking, if you love the outdoors, this chalet is the place for you. Just remember to leave a night light on or you might scare the snot out of yourself in the middle of the night coming face to face with one of the mounted trophies on the way to the bathroom!

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

