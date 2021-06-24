Team USA 12-man roster finalized for Tokyo Olympics; No Lakers make the cut
With the Tokyo Olympics about a month from starting, the USA Basketball Men's National Team has officially finalized its 12-man roster. After Brooklyn Nets star James Harden withdrew his commitment to the team, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant committed to round out the roster. The guards on the team are Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.www.lakers365.com