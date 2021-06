Did this AEW star just ‘bury’ Vince McMahon and the WWE? This week’s special edition of Saturday Night Dynamite is in the books and it saw a huge AEW World Championship match as in the main event – current AEW World Champion Kenny ‘The Cleaner’ Omega defeated Jungle Boy to retain his championship belt. After the show went off the air however, the crowd got to hear from a very impassionate Eddie Kingston who discussed the differences between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, and he ‘burned the bridge’ with WWE, turning down any potential opportunity to sign a contract in the future. Is Vince McMahon ‘allowing’ top stars to sign in AEW?