Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Cora Discusses Umpires Checking Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer For Substances

By Lauren Campbell
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Umpires checking pitchers for foreign substances is in full effect, and fans have seen some meltdowns since the rules were put into place Monday. Major League Baseball now can fine and suspend players if they are caught with a substance on their glove, belt, hat or anywhere on their body or uniform. The first two full days went fine for some teams, as New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was checked, passed the test and went on to throw five scoreless innings Monday.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Oakland Athletics#Major League Baseball#New York Mets#The Washington Nationals#The Philadelphia Phillies#Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Zoom
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBcrossingbroad.com

UPDATE: Max Scherzer Loses His Mind, Joe Girardi Ejected Over Sticky Substance Check(s)

The Nationals made Phillies starter Zack Wheeler throw 36 pitches and quickly built a 2-0 lead during the first inning of tonight’s game. Nationals starter Max Scherzer, on the other hand, struck out the side on 17 pitches, and though the two had very different early results, each was checked for foreign substances as they left the mound.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers, Alex Cora React To Slugger’s Blast Off Gerrit Cole

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers on Sunday used one of his best swings of the season for a three home runs against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in a 9-2 victory. Devers’ blast, which measured 451 feet to right field, was the second fastest home run in the team’s history, according to Red Sox Notes. It traveled 100.1 miles per hour, second to Devers’ own home run against Aroldis Chapman in 2017. That one measured 102.8 mph.
MLBTimes-Leader

Scherzer passes umpire checks, Nats down Phils

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBnetworthynewz.com

‘Typical Max’: Checks don’t slow Scherzer

PHILADELPHIA — The groin injury that had sidelined Max Scherzer did not seem to slow him down in his return to the mound Tuesday night — nor did the three umpire checks for foreign substances. A visibly agitated Scherzer battled his way through five innings of one-run ball to lead...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Jacob deGrom, Cy Young front runner, first pitcher tested for substances

NEW YORK — Jacob DeGrom was the first pitcher inspected as part of Major League Baseball's crackdown on foreign substances. He passed. Fans booed loudly when plate umpire Ben May halted deGrom on his way off the field after the first inning. Crew chief Ron Kulpa jogged in from third base and asked deGrom for his glove and hat, and deGrom chuckled as he handed them over. Kulpa also asked deGrom to undo his belt buckle and checked for goop there, too.
MLBNBC Washington

MLB Inspects Jacob DeGrom in First Instance of Foreign Substance Crackdown

Umps inspect deGrom in first instance of foreign substance crackdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy has turned the league on its head over the past few weeks. The league released a memo last week informing teams that any player caught using any...
MLBchatsports.com

Jacob deGrom Got a Chuckle out of Being Checked for Sticky Stuff

An inspection by the umpiring crew and a wry smile from the best pitcher in baseball during Monday’s Braves–Mets game confirmed MLB hitters’ worst nightmare: Jacob deGrom isn’t using anything illegal—he’s just that good. Monday was the first day that umpires were instructed to enforce baseball’s rule against the use...
MLBdailymagazine.news

Clayton Kershaw backs Max Scherzer after Nats' ace was checked for substances

Kershaw backs Scherzer after substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nationals' ace Max Scherzer returned from the Injured List on Tuesday and threw five strong innings in Washington's 3-2 victory over the Phillies, but the focus postgame was on what happened between pitches. With Major League Baseball beginning...