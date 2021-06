The second step toward the new era of the College Football Playoff took place on Friday when the CFP Management Committee announced that it has reviewed the proposed format of the 12-team playoff as recommended by the working group last week. The new format would expand the postseason from the current four-team version which went into effect following the 2014 season. The next step in the process will come on June 22 in Dallas when members of the management committee will meet with the Board of Managers.