Landlords should cease to exist, along with the term. I'm writing in response to your op-ed "‘Landlord,' ‘tenant' are terms that must go" which argued that landlords are unfairly painted as villains. The article referred to landlords as "housing providers." I argue, instead, that professional landlords (meaning people or companies whose income is derived predominantly or entirely from rent) are a parasite class that contribute nothing of value to our society. Do they truly provide housing? No, builders do that. Do they supply electricity or water? No, utility companies do that. Do they provide maintenance and repairs? No, they usually keep a maintenance person on staff for small things, and then hire a plumber, carpenter, electrician, etc., for serious issues. The list goes on and on.